Tuesday AM headlines: LDS church responds to allegations of financial misconduct

LDS church responds to whistleblower allegations of financial misconduct

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints responded Monday to whistleblower allegations of illegal financial practices by both the church and its investment company Ensign Peak Advisors. The allegations were detailed in a CBS 60 Minutes report where David Nielsen, a former investment advisor for the church, accused it of hiding billions of dollars and violating its tax-exempt status.

The church had agreed in February to a $5 million fine after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found it had hidden billions of dollars in shell companies . The church has historically withheld details of its finances from both the public and church members.

In a prepared statement on Monday, the church said they believe in “being financially responsible by carefully ensuring they have adequate resources to fulfill its divinely appointed responsibilities,” and that it was “unfortunate” that 60 Minutes promoted a story based on what they called “unfounded allegations by a former employee who has a different view on how the Church should manage its resources.”

Members of the church are expected to give 10% of all their earnings as tithing to remain in good standing.

Gov. Cox appoints first Great Salt Lake commissioner

Gov. Cox has appointed Brian Steed, the former director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, as the first Great Salt Lake commissioner. Pending approval by the Utah Senate, Steed will serve as the commissioner while also retaining his duties as the executive director of the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air at Utah State University.

The appointment comes after Utah lawmakers passed a bill a few months ago creating the position of Great Salt Lake commissioner. The commissioner's role is to prepare a strategic plan to maintain and improve the long-term health of the historic lake.

The commissioner is also expected to work with various state departments and keep the governor, the president of the Senate, and the speaker of the House informed about the lake’s status. Brian Steed will serve in the position for a term of six years and may be appointed to more than one term.

Previously, Steed also served as co-chair of the Great Salt Lake Strike Team.

Flood warning in place for Strawberry River

A flood warning is in place for Strawberry River as it enters Strawberry Reservoir. The warning is in place until Thursday.

On Sunday evening flood waters from the river started to cross over Strawberry Road, limiting access to the Strawberry Bay Marina.

The runoff-swollen river knocked a boardwalk off its foundation behind the U.S. Forest Service’s visitor center. The boardwalk was carried downriver about 10 feet.

The Forest Service said it will have to wait for the waters to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Multiple agencies are monitoring Strawberry Road and may close the road if water starts to flow over it again.

It is expected that the river will rise each evening after a day of heat and sun causing more snowmelt.



Logan RV park surrounded by water

The Creekside RV park in Logan was flooded by the Blacksmith Fork River Monday. Residents had placed sandbags near the river banks to prevent flooding, but it wasn’t enough to stop the water from coming into the RV park. By Monday morning the water had risen and the residents found their homes surrounded by water.

The residents of Creekside have reached out for assistance, but say the City of Logan has done nothing besides sending crews to make sure sewer lines were capped.

Boulder Ranch LLC out of Provo owns Creekside RV.

Residents say they have nowhere to go and no way to protect their property and belongings from flood damage.