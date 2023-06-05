Idaho projects among those selected for landscape restoration funds

The federal government is investing $161 million into restoration projects across the West.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has selected 21 projects, including three in Idaho, for the funds - which originate from the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year.

Rob Thornberry is the Idaho field representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. He said the investments help a variety of the state's landscapes.

"In the Upper Snake area, it could be benefit for sage grouse," said Thornberry. "In central Idaho, the benefits could be for threatened and endangered species such as bull trout, salmon and steelhead."

Thornberry said the funds also could be used to replace culverts or do riparian restoration. The three projects in Idaho total nearly $27 million.

Thornberry said this is good news for people who use public lands.

"BLM's commitment of $161 million to restore 21 landscapes across the West will benefit fish and wildlife," said Thornberry. "It will benefit hunters and anglers, and it'll benefit local economies in the areas where BLM lands are going to be restored."

Thornberry said the projects are a chance for a variety of groups to collaborate on the ground. BLM wants input from tribes in the region as well.

