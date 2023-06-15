Thursday AM headlines: New election dates, driver hit by TRAX train

Utah State Legislature passes bill for special election

In order to accommodate replacing Rep. Chris Stewart, the Utah State Legislature has passed a bill changing election dates. Stewart is resigning from Congress while his wife deals with an undisclosed health issue.

The state legislature is moving the primary and general elections across the state. This will impact hundreds of cities and towns in the state and their municipal elections. The new date for the primary election is Sept. 5 and the general election new date is Nov. 21.

The bill also allows mail-in ballots to be postmarked on Primary Election Day, sets a deadline for political party switching and appropriates $2.5 million to help cover costs and do voter outreach.

Driver injured after being hit by TRAX train

A driver was left injured after getting stuck on the tracks and being hit by a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train Wednesday. The driver was an unidentified 70-year-old driving a Ford Mustang.

Utah Transit Authority officials believe the driver went either under or around the crossing gate at 1700 South in Salt Lake City before being struck by the northbound train just after 1:30 p.m.

The driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was alert while being transported to the hospital following the accident. None of the 14 passengers on the train or its operator were injured during the incident. An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

