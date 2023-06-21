Cache Valley's Summerfest highlights local artists

This art festival averaged around 60,000 visitors and also provided various food trucks and live music entertainment.

Liesl Cannon, local artist who sells original watercolors and fine art prints, set up a vendor at Summerfest for the fourth time, with intentions of coming back again next year.

“I do several shows throughout the year and Summerfest is my favorite. So yep, I love it. There's great food, awesome music and a ton of great vendors. And it's just a really great vibe here,” Cannon said.

Summerfest is also an opportunity for individuals to promote their new business. Ariel Greiner opened “Laurel and Twine” a couple of years ago. This was Griener's first time selling at the festival, and her booth attracted a lot of attention.

“Everything designed to get your plants away from animals. Specifically, my cat eats plants. So that's how I started designing everything. So people have that problem. I've got a solution that you can still have your plants in your home,” Greiner said.

Josh Meier was one of this year’s featured artists. Meier is a nature and landscape photographer who is originally from Iowa but moved to Logan for an opportunity to establish himself in the region.

“I focus a lot on our national parks and the Tetons, the Uintas, and areas around here, but I also grew up in Iowa. So, I think that kind of gave me a unique perspective in that I'm looking for subtle beauty as well as the dramatic in-your-face mountain scenes that we are blessed with out here,” Meier said.

Local watercolor artist Doyle Geddes was recently given the title of “Signature Artist” in the Utah Watercolor Society. His vibrant and unique paintings of local scenes stood out, making his vendor a big hit as well.

“What I liked most about it is just the people and having conversations, and then seeing people get excited about what I do is awesome. And then getting acquainted with other artists. So all of those things make this a really great event.” Doyle said.