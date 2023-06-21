Wednesday PM headlines: Rockslide closes part of Cedar Canyon, new accessible playground

Rockslide closes part of Cedar Canyon

A rockslide in Iron County early Wednesday morning has closed part of Cedar Canyon indefinitely. The slide happened on state Route 14 at milepost eight, with rocks and boulders scattered across the road.

Both directions of the canyon are closed. Westbound is closed starting at state Route 148 junction and eastbound starting at milepost five.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported crews are working to clean the area, but there is no estimate yet on when the road will be fully reopened to traffic. They also didn’t disclose what may have caused the slide.

New accessible playground in Hurricane

A new accessible playground is opening in Hurricane, Utah. Located at Dixie Springs Park, the playground includes features like a wheelchair ramp and a wheelchair-accessible aero glider, as well as classic playground features like swings, slides and climbing equipment.

The park was made possible by the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club , a volunteer group dedicated to humanitarian work. The project cost $600,000, funded partly by the city, with $50,000 still left to fundraise. You can donate to the project on their website .

The park will officially open to the public on Friday with a ribbon-cutting event at 9 a.m.

Primary Children’s Hospital nationally ranked in new report

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital was nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

It ranked in the top 50 for seven of 10 pediatric specialties: cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, pulmonology, urology, and neurology and neurosurgery. Neurology and neurosurgery was Primary Children's highest rank at 21st in the nation. It was named the second-best children's hospital in the Rocky Mountain region, behind Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado.

The rankings were based on data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveys from thousands of pediatric specialists, and are designed to help patients, families and doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care.