Friday PM headlines: Jazz pick 3 in NBA draft, Gov. Cox signs trade deal with U.K.

Transmission line of solar power from Wyoming to California in development

On Tuesday state and federal officials in Wyoming broke ground on the Transwest Express, a transmission line that will move electricity from the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind farm to southern California.

The area receiving the energy is a place that is legally mandated to switch to clean energy.

The 5,000,003,000 megawatts, 600 turbine wind farm producing this energy will be the country’s biggest one yet.

The go-ahead for the Transwest Express was given in April by federal regulators.

Developers estimate that this project will prevent the emission of between 7 and 11 million tons of carbon dioxide a year and can provide enough carbon-free electricity to power 1 million homes.



Gov. Cox meets with U.K. Trade Minister to sign MOU

On Thursday, Gov. Spencer J. Cox met with Nigel Huddleston, the United Kingdom’s Trade Minister, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to boost trade and investment with the U.K.

The MOU between Utah and the U.K. is the first of its kind to prioritize financial technology along with aerospace, supply chain resilience and life sciences.

It is the fifth such arrangement between the U.K. and a U.S. state and is a milestone in U.K. trade ties with Utah.

According to the governor’s office, this pact will strengthen Utah’s trade relationship with the U.K. and will unlock opportunities for businesses to export more and provide more investment opportunities, and in turn drive economic growth and create jobs.

According to the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, there are more than than 10,700 Utahns employed by U.K. subsidiaries and exports to the U.K. support 38,330 Utah jobs.

The U.K. is Utah’s largest trading partner and the state's exports to the U.K. exceeded 7 billion dollars in 2022.



Utah Jazz selects three players in 2023 NBA draft

The 2023 NBA draft took place Thursday. During the draft the Utah Jazz selected three new players to add to their roster. The selections were made in hope of turning the team’s record around so they can make it into the NBA playoffs next season.

The Jazz’s first pick was forward Taylor Hendricks from the University of Central Florida.

For Utah’s second pick, the team took a shooting guard from Baylor University, Keyonte George.

With their third and final pick, the Jazz chose small forward Brice Sensabaugh from Ohio State University.