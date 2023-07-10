Monday AM headlines: House fire in Holladay, Tooele pool closed for season

Tooele pool closed for season due to damages

Tooele county officials announced the Energy Solutions Aquatic Center won’t be opening for the 2023 season due to damages. According to Tooele County Parks and Recreation, the pool was analyzed by specialists and will require extensive repairs that can’t be completed before the end of the summer.

The main water feed and drain lines in the pool both failed pressure tests because the settling and shifting of the pipes were worse than anticipated, according to the Tooele Parks and Recreation Director Corey Bullock.

While the pool is getting repairs, the county will reportedly use that time to reevaluate permanent repair solutions for the swimming pool, as well as install upgrades like Western-themed pool toys to represent the county’s history.

According to its website, the Aquatic Center is the largest pool in the state, holding 750,000 gallons of water.

Firefighters struggled to access house fire in Holladay

A house in Holladay was damaged in a fire on Sunday after fire crews struggled to gain access.

The fire began around 3 p.m., and when fire crews arrived, they struggled to find a way to access the home due to shrubbery and trees on the property. Once inside, they looked for where the fire had started, which was also made more complicated by the older floor plan design and amount of content in the home.

As the fire spread throughout the home, fire crews were eventually forced to leave the building for their own safety, taking up a defensive attack against the blaze instead.

No one was injured in the house fire, with the homeowner able to leave quickly, and neighboring homes were not under threat. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Kelly Bird suggests homeowners take into account things like shrubbery that may make it more difficult to access a home in an emergency like this.