Fire-themed summer camp for children taking place in July

This year’s theme of fire reflects the art pieces that currently reside in the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art’s new exhibition “Facing Fire,” which opened July 8.

Chiara Sorensen, educator at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, said it was curated by Douglas Macola UCR Arts in California. That's the California Museum of Photography.

“And it's a really interesting exhibition that deals with exactly what the name implies. Art and wildfire in the West. So, we have anything from photographs of wildfires that were used in the news, or we have artists whose content deals with fire, some airbrush artists, and ceramics,” Sorensen said.

This summer camp will give the children the opportunity to explore and become aware of how people in the West use fire in art.

“We wanted to look at a way that we could really teach and educate about just different ways cultures use fire, whether it's in a constructive way, building, using it to make things using it, to cook food, things like that," Sorensen said, "or whether we're looking at it in the sense of it's a wildfire that's potentially destructive is harming the landscape and homes. We kind of took this approach of what are the ways that our three disciplines — nature, anthropology and art — have us look at fire and think about fire."

Activities at this summer camp will include a lot of clay, such as clay beads and clay monsters. Cyanotypes, which harness the sun's heat to create a photograph will also be available. There will also be projects that will develop the children’s skills through team-building and decision-making exercises.

“Around the Campfire” summer camp goes from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14, and Monday, July 31 to Thursday, Aug. 3.