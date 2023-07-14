© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Friday AM headlines: Fire burns playground, health concerns over smell in Midway

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT
photo of the fire that destroyed the playground in Saratoga Springs
KSL

Saratoga Springs playground destroyed in fire

On Thursday evening a playground in Saratoga Springs went up in flames. Around 6:22 p.m. the fire department was called to the playground located at 2900 S. Greenhead Drive.

Fire officials say that the playground is considered a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire department called the fire suspicious but the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Terrible smell in Midway causing health concerns

Members of a community in Midway say the air coming from the nearby wastewater treatment ponds managed by the Heber Valley Special Service District smells so horrible that it is impacting their health.

According to residents, the smell got worse in February and March during the turnover of the sewage in the pond. They say that the smell is making them sick.

A member of the community sent a survey out to the community which received over 150 responses.

Almost all those who responded reported having health issues like migraines and nausea from breathing the air.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
