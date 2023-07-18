Tuesday PM headlines: Flash Flood Warning for Capitol Reef, dog rescue in Summit County

Flash Flood Warnings from severe thunderstorms

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas around Capitol Reef National Park in Wayne and Garfield Counties. The warning was issued late Tuesday morning due to heavy rain from thunderstorms.

The national park, including the town of Fruita, was expected to experience a "life-threatening" risk of flash flooding in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. The warning was in effect until 2:45 p.m. in Wayne and Garfield Counties and until 4:30 p.m. in Emery County.

This warning is similar to one issued in June 2022, which resulted in stranded hikers and damaged vehicles in the same general area.



Youth group saves injured dog

A youth group in Summit County assisted in carrying an 80-pound dog to safety after a paw injury. Brett Peterson noticed his dog, Otis, was injured and couldn’t even make it out of the tent. After realizing it was impossible to carry Otis with just his 17-year-old son, Peterson found another campsite that was willing to help.

A young men's youth group between the ages of 11 to 14 hiked the most difficult parts of the Island Lake Trail to get the dog to safety. They were able to reach Peterson’s car and medical attention was given to Otis. Blaine Robertson, a 14-year-old boy who assisted in the rescue, emphasized the importance of hikers vocalizing their concerns and difficulties.