Daily news: Trump administration is withholding $35.8 million in Utah school grants

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, July 7. In this edition:



Firefighters are increasing containment on the France Canyon and Forsyth Fires

The Trump administration is withholding at least $35.8 million in Utah school grants

Firefighters are continuing to make progress on containing Utah’s two biggest wildfires of the season.

The France Canyon Fire in Dixie National Forest is now 84% contained at about 35,000 acres. Crews reported seeing fewer heat sources and less active fire behavior, but there is still fire near popular recreation areas like Tropic Reservoir.

Officials with the Dixie National Forest have also issued a new closure order regarding the fire, replacing the initial one set last month. Closed areas including Kings Creek Campground, Big Hollow Trail, and National Forest System lands south of Utah State Route 12 on the Powell Ranger District.

Meanwhile, in southwestern Utah, the Forsyth Fire near Pine Valley is just under half contained and has burned almost 14,000 acres. Officials said dry, windy weather is creating more active fire behavior in the area, but crews are making progress on the northeast side of the fire.

All state land and unincorporated private lands in Utah are currently in a Stage 1 Fire Restriction due to high fire dangers.

Trump administration is withholding $35.8 million in Utah school grants

The Trump administration is withholding at least $35.8 million in school funding for Utah, leaving the immediate future for some academic programs uncertain.

Funds were approved by Congress earlier this year and supposed to be sent out July 1. But education officials nationwide, including Utah, were told on June 30 that funding for five grant programs was now under review and would not be sent out until the review was completed.

Programs under review include teacher training, services for English language learners, educating migrant children, before- and after-school programs, and improving academic achievement, adding up to $35.8 million for Utah and over $6 billion nationwide.

Utah also has not yet received money for adult education grants.

During this limbo period, the programs affected will have to decide if they can keep operating based on any leftover funds from previous years, a cushion not all programs may have.

There could also be immediate effects for programs such as summer schools who have students already enrolled.