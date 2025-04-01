'Seventy Times Seven' with Chad Ford on Access Utah

Today we continue our peacebuilding series with Chad Ford . He’s the author of "Dangerous Love." His new book is " Seventy Times Seven: Jesus’ Path to Conflict Transformation ." As a professor of peacebuilding, a conflict mediator, and a follower of Jesus, Chad Ford offers perspectives on how to avoid or reconcile contention when life’s inevitable disagreements arise.

Chad Ford is an associate professor of Religious Studies and on the faculty advisory board of the Heravi Peace Institute at Utah State University. He specializes in intercultural and religious peacebuilding.

Chad’s work as a peace educator, conflict mediator, and facilitator has frequently taken him out of the classroom and into conflict zones around the world. He’s made more than 50 trips to the Middle East and has worked as a mediator and facilitator on numerous other conflicts around the world in Ireland, Cyprus, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Oceania, China, and throughout the United States. He also sits on the Executive Board of the non-profit PeacePlayers.

