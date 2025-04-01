© 2025 Utah Public Radio
'Seventy Times Seven' with Chad Ford on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
April 1, 2025
The cover of "Seventy Times Seven: Jesus's Path to Conflict Transformation" by Chad Ford features the equation 70 x 7, where the "X" is a cross tipped over.
BYU/Maxwell Institute/Deseret Book Company

Today we continue our peacebuilding series with Chad Ford. He’s the author of "Dangerous Love." His new book is "Seventy Times Seven: Jesus’ Path to Conflict Transformation." As a professor of peacebuilding, a conflict mediator, and a follower of Jesus, Chad Ford offers perspectives on how to avoid or reconcile contention when life’s inevitable disagreements arise.

Chad Ford is an associate professor of Religious Studies and on the faculty advisory board of the Heravi Peace Institute at Utah State University. He specializes in intercultural and religious peacebuilding.

Chad’s work as a peace educator, conflict mediator, and facilitator has frequently taken him out of the classroom and into conflict zones around the world. He’s made more than 50 trips to the Middle East and has worked as a mediator and facilitator on numerous other conflicts around the world in Ireland, Cyprus, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Oceania, China, and throughout the United States. He also sits on the Executive Board of the non-profit PeacePlayers.

Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
