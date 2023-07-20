© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Moab Times-Independent donates paper to The Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published July 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Salt_Lake_Tribune_marquis.jpg

On Thursday, July 20, the long-time owners of the Moab Times-Independent announced they are donating the paper to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Salt Lake Tribune will transition the Times-Independent to a nonprofit, following their own nonprofit transition three years ago. According to Tribune Executive Editor, Lauren Gustus, the editorial team will remain in Moab under current editor Doug McMurdo.

Reporting will be free online and to all residents of Moab via a weekly print paper.

In a letter this week to the Times-Independent, Zane Taylor, the third generation of Taylors to publish the paper, told readers, “Journalism has changed, and it is important for the Times-Independent to evolve so it remains essential to all Moabites. The Times-Independent’s first responsibility is to people who live here, not shareholders or private owners. This transition ensures advertising and donation revenues are reinvested in reporting."

Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
