Friday PM headlines: Fire restrictions in northern Utah, Cache Humane Society mural

BYU grad works on documentary on universal healthcare

Brigham Young University graduate Maddy Purves is the editor of a new documentary narrated by Susan Sarandon called Healing US. The film calls on Americans to unite across state and party lines to fight for universal healthcare.

The film will be showing at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center Friday at 6:30. Director Kenny Ballentine, editor Maddy Purves, and several of the film’s stars will be in attendance.

Dr Joseph Jarvis, who is leading a new nonprofit called Common Sense Health Care for Utah, will also be at the film event. His organization’s initiative is to get single payer healthcare on the ballot in 2026.



Cache Humane Society collaborates with USU and SLC artist on new mural

The Cache Humane Society is about to get a lot more colorful. Through a collaboration with the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art and a Utah State University community-engaged honors course, students raised funds to commission Salt Lake City based artist Chuck Landvatter to design and paint a mural on the CHS building, which will be unveiled in August.

In a release, Laura Gelfand, USU professor of art and design, said she reached out to CHS last summer to discuss a partnership, and Bri Smith, CHS operations manager, told her they wanted a mural.

Smith stated that she is excited about how the new mural will “improve the overall appearance of the building, increase its visibility, and make it more welcoming for community members looking to adopt a dog or cat.”



Fire restrictions start today on some northern Utah lands

Utah officials are implementing fire restrictions starting Friday, due to increasing fire danger on all unincorporated Private and State Lands in Weber, Box Elder, and Cache Counties.

According to Bear River Area Fire Management Officer Dusty Richards, the dry conditions at lower elevations in northern Utah have led to a rise in vehicle fire starts as fire activity intensifies. He said this is primarily due to the healthy growth of cheatgrass this year. As the lighter vegetation dries out in the summer heat, it increases the risk of fire and makes it easier to ignite.

Until fire danger decreases, restrictions in place include: No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas and in permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present. Discharging or using any fireworks or pyrotechnic devices and cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation are also prohibited.

Fire restrictions will differ slightly among agencies, and these restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities.

The Interior Department appoints new Colorado River official

The Interior Department has appointed a new official to help oversee Colorado River Issues.

In his new position, Michael Brain will advise the federal government on decisions about water and science – working with states to shape the future of a river that supplies tens of millions across the Western U.S.

Brain takes the role after more than a decade of government work in Washington, D.C., including time at the Bureau of Reclamation and sitting on house committees related to water and energy. Brain succeeds Tanya Trujillo, a water lawyer from New Mexico who stepped down earlier this month.

The next three years will be pivotal for the Colorado River, as states and feds figure out how to share its water supplies before current rules for the river expire in 2026.

Experts urge Utahns to be careful during record-high Pioneer Day weekend heat

As Utahns prepare to celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24, Intermountain Health experts are warning residents to take precautions as record-high temperatures are forecasted across Utah.

According to Dr. Adam Balls, senior medical director of emergency medicine and trauma for Intermountain Health, “the elderly and the sick are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses, but anyone out and about when it’s hot is at risk, especially those who exercise in the heat.” He said it’s important to keep these things in mind to avoid dehydration and other heat related illness: Avoid exerting yourself during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water, and protect yourself from the sun.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, intense thirst, weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, and dizziness.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which is potentially fatal. Symptoms include confusion and altered mental status, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

