Here's why UDOT will start construction in Logan Canyon next month

A new construction project could slow drivers through Logan Canyon in the coming months — but don’t fret, it’s for a good reason.

UDOT will start installing roughly 30 miles of fiber optic cables in the canyon starting in early August, according to UDOT Region 1 Director Rob Wight. The fiber will also lead to more traffic cameras being installed, and later a changeable message sign as well. As of now, there’s only two traffic cameras in the canyon, and the fiber installation will be a noticeable upgrade.

“The purpose is, obviously, safety and letting motorists know of conditions in the canyon,” Wight said.

But one of the larger benefits will ultimately be down the road with improved cell phone service for drivers going through the Canyon. The fiber will make it easier for cell towers to be installed in the area — which has notoriously been a dead zone for years.

The improvement is something Cache County Executive David Zook has spent the past 2 years pushing for.

“The biggest public safety improvement that will come out of this project will be the fact that cellphone towers will be able to be installed and people have access for emergency calls in the canyon," Zook said. "Currently, there's no service at all for almost the entire Canyon.”

He added it’s common for drivers to travel over 30 minutes to either end of the canyon just to get a call through during emergencies, and said he’s happy the fiber project is a go.

Wight said the project will start with construction on either end of the canyon.

“There's a couple of pieces they're going to start with," Wight said. "One goes from the UDOT shed down to Peter Sinks, and then the other one goes from Utah State at the other end of the canyon headed up to first dam.”

He added the construction will mostly be limited to the shoulder of the road, but that likely means there will be lane closures depending on the area. The project will last through the fall, before stopping during the winter and resuming early next year.

“I know anytime we take lanes, that gets frustrating for people wanting to get up to Bear Lake or down to Logan to do their business," Wight said. "Just be patient with us, this is going to be a great thing when it's done.”