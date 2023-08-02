Wednesday AM headlines: Porn verification lawsuit dismissed, free Firehouse Subs

Get free Firehouse Subs in exchange for donating bottled water

This Saturday, Firehouse Subs in Salt Lake City will be giving free sandwiches to those who bring in bottled water to be donated to various members of the community.

Guests are encouraged to bring an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to the Salt Lake City location in exchange for a free medium sub. All the donated water will be distributed to emergency victims, seniors, community centers and local fire and police departments.

This is part of Firehouse Sub’s 12th annual H2O for Heroes event, a one-day water bottle drive offering support to “local heroes” and vulnerable citizens who need protection against heat-related issues.

Porn verification lawsuit against Utah dismissed

A lawsuit challenging Utah’s age verification requirement to access pornography sites was officially dismissed Tuesday.

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Free Speech Coalition, which represents the porn industry, after the Utah legislature passed S.B. 287. The bill required “reasonable age verification methods” to verify those attempting to access porn sites were of legal age.

Those opposed to the lawsuit, such as Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, say the bill protects young people from harmful effects of pornography. Those in favor of the lawsuit say the bill is unconstitutional and attacks free speech.

The Free Speech Coalition plans to appeal the decision.

Utah receives nearly $600,000 to reduce lead in schools

The Biden-Harris administration announced $599,000 in grant funding for Utah to reduce lead in schools and childcare facilities.

The grant comes through the Investing in America agenda, which in part aims to provide clean water across the U.S. and improve water infrastructure. $5.7 billion has been dedicated for lead pipe and service line replacement.

The grant also reportedly advances the Biden-Harris administration’s Lead Pipe and Action Plan, which aims to accelerate Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments to replace all lead pipes in the next decade. The plan states that toddlers, children and teenagers in 400,000 schools and childcare facilities are at risk of exposure to lead in their water.