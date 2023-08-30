Wednesday AM headlines: Six E. coli cases in Cache County, Zion lifts fire restrictions

Zion fire restrictions lifted ahead of Labor Day

Zion National Park is lifting fire restrictions ahead of Labor Day weekend because of recent rainfall and improved fire conditions.

The restrictions were put in place earlier this year. After above-normal rain totals this month for southwestern Utah, they expired on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Campers are now allowed to have fires within metal rings at the Watchman, South and Lava Point campgrounds.

Even with reduced fire danger, park officials caution people to be careful when visiting the park and always use fire sense. Visitors should ensure fire pits are cold to the touch before leaving, and avoid parking or smoking near dry plants.

With Labor Day weekend bringing in more visitors, officials also say to prepare for long lines and traffic congestion in and around the park.

Six cases of E. coli confirmed in Cache County

Six cases of E. coli infection have been confirmed in Cache County as of Monday, according to the Bear River Health Department.

Officials say preliminary findings point to a potential cluster of cases. The Utah State Laboratory and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services are assisting Bear River in investigating any potential links between cases.

This comes at a time when Utah County officials are working to prevent the spread of E. coli in Lehi after the bacteria was found in the Kamas City water system earlier this summer.

Officials say there is no specific risk to the general public at this time, but residents are advised to practice good hygiene like washing their hands.

Symptoms of E. coli infection may include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting. Severe cases can lead to kidney failure, especially in young children, the elderly and individuals who are immunocompromised.