Friday AM headlines: Cache Valley Garden Walk, new trailhead in Salt Lake County

New Salt Lake County trail opens after more than 20 years in the making

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the opening of Butterfield Trailhead Regional Park.

The trail welcomes hikers, trail runners, mountain bikers and equestrians to use reclaimed mining land alongside a clear stream and surrounded by greenery.

This network of trails adds more than 13 miles of multi-use trail within the Southwest Canyon Trails Network. According to Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation, the conversation about turning the old mining land into a trailhead spanned more than 20 years.

The ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated phase one of the trailhead plan, with phase two still in the works. The second part of the plan includes a parking area projected to be finished in the fall and two more miles of trail with an undetermined completion date. The new parking lot will make room for up to 500 cars.

Cache Garden Club to hold first garden walk

This Saturday, the Cache Garden Club will hold its first Cache Valley Garden Walk. The self-guided tour goes from 8 a.m. to noon and will include seven gardens at locations in Amalga, Logan, Smithfield and River Heights.

The sites will be open to visitors so they can learn about garden priorities and techniques.

Representatives from the club said this will be the organization’s only garden tour for 2023, since it is too late in the season for others.

The Cache Garden Club was founded early this year by Dave Marcyes.