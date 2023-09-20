Wednesday PM headlines: Free counseling at Westminster, new Aggie Ice Cream location

Free mental health counseling at Westminster's new Community Clinic

Westminster University is offering free mental health counseling and treatment at a new Community Clinic and Training Center.

Located on-campus in Salt Lake City, the clinic aims to address a shortage of mental health providers in Utah, which makes it difficult for especially underserved and marginalized populations to get treatment, according to Clinical Director Anna Lieber.

Clinic counselors will be graduate students in the university’s Master of Science in Clinic Mental Health Counseling Program, working under the supervision of licensed mental health providers.

Currently, the clinic will be able to accept up to 70 clients. To learn more or inquire about mental health services, visit their website , call 801-832-2910 or email cctc@westminsteru.edu .

Volunteer opportunities and free entry for National Public Lands Day

Volunteer events will be happening throughout Utah this Saturday for the 30th annual National Public Lands Day.

Originally known as Public Lands Appreciation Day, this day is the largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to public lands, with over 500 events throughout the country in nearly every state.

Utahns can participate in 27 different events, including boreal toad and least chub habitat restoration at Grouse Creek in Box Elder County and trail maintenance at Tibble Fork Reservoir.

Entry fees will also be waived at national parks and other federal public lands like national monuments, wildlife refuges and historical sites.

You can find a full list of volunteer events here .

New Aggie Ice Cream location opening this week

Aggie Ice Cream is opening a new location in Logan this week. It will be at Blue Square next to the Aggie Chocolate Factory, just one mile away from the original creamery on the Utah State University campus.

A grand opening ceremony is happening this Friday at 3 p.m. with a ribbon cutting followed by an ice cream eating contest, giveaways, face painting and more.

The first person in line will win get a $500 Aggie Ice Cream gift card and the first 100 will receive a commemorative cowbell. There will also be a $1 discount on all menu items.