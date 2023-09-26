Tuesday PM headlines: Pickleball in Utah, church burglaries, human-caused fire declines

As pickleball rises in popularity, so do noise complaints

Mia McCain, Salt Lake City Public Land’s spokesperson and engagement manager, said in a release that the city has struggled to meet the growing demand for the sport pickleball.

Salt Lake City is planning to add 18 new courts across the county in the next two years. A noise complaint associated with the game has been reported commonly throughout Utah towns and cities.

This complaint became so relevant that USA Pickleball, the sport’s governing body in the U.S., announced Monday it is adding a new “quiet category” to pickleball products. With these products, officials are also looking at the possibility of “sound-sensitive venues.”

The founder of Pickler, Stacie Townsend, stated that solving these noise complaints could assist the game of pickleball to flourish.



Latter-day saint burglaries

Police stated that between last Monday and Sunday, Latter-day Saint church burglaries were reported in multiple Utah towns, including South Jordan and Herriman.

Eight churches were burglarized and South Jordan police reported that the thieves took small electronics, TVs and speakers. In a noticeable trend, the thieves forced entry through the maintenance doors on the sides of the buildings.

Police are looking into the possibility that the burglaries are related to a social media challenge.



Human-caused fire is declining

State fire officials said that 2023 has been a calm wildfire season across the state of Utah. Today, data from Forestry, Fire and State Lands showed that there have been 290 human-caused wildfires in Utah so far this year.

Comparing numbers in past years, the data shows a steady decline in human-caused fires since the year 2020.

