Wednesday AM headlines: Former Davis High secretary charged with misuse of public money

Former Davis High secretary charged with misuse of public money

A former secretary at Davis High School has been charged with misuse of public money for allegedly spending over $82,000 of school funds for personal use.

Kellie Heather Wilko, 47, allegedly misused funds at the high school from 2020 to 2021 using two employee credit cards meant for school needs. The charging documents do not clarify what the money was used for, but police say she told them a $2,700 transaction was used for new flooring in her home.

Wilko has not worked for Davis High School since 2021. The alleged misuse of funds was discovered through regular internal auditing processes in the district.

Planned water outage in Moab neighborhood for construction

The City of Moab is shutting down a main water line in a residential neighborhood Wednesday, Sept. 27 to replace equipment in the area. Water service in the neighborhood near the main line, located at 300 South 400 East, will be interrupted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be little to no water pressure for residents while the main line is shut down, and when it’s restored, there could be discoloration or air in the water for some time. Moab Water Department is advising residents to run taps until the water clears.

The shutdown is happening so crews can replace a fire hydrant in the area. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully in the construction zone while crews are working.

Utah Pride Center furloughs majority of remaining staff

The Utah Pride Center has reportedly furloughed the majority of its remaining staff, a month after the LGBTQ+ nonprofit unexpectedly shut down and laid off a large portion of its staff.

The Pride Center, located in Salt Lake City, admitted to “massive financial turmoil” in late August after shutting its doors. A statement sent to the center’s reporters referenced a “negative reputation” among community members.

At the time, they expected to reopen on Oct. 1, though the new wave of lost staff may delay that. Other businesses like Under the Umbrella Bookstore have opened their doors as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, but they cannot provide many of the services the Pride Center provided, such as mental health services and community health programs.