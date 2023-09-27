Wednesday PM headlines: Semi in flames on Route 24, inmate accidentally released early

Route 24 closed after semi-truck burst into flames

Part of state Route 24 in Wayne County is closed after a semi-truck filled with fuel rolled over and burst into flames. The route is closed in both directions at milepost 45 near Loa.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the semi-truck, which was hauling double trailers filled with fuel, became engulfed in flames when the rear trailer rolled. The fire was able to be extinguished, leaving the charred, almost unrecognizable remains of the truck behind.

The driver was able to get out and no injuries were reported in the incident. Due to the burning load, Route 24 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

Officials recommend using alternate routes like state Routes 25 and 72.

Investigation underway after inmate accidentally released early

An investigation is underway after an inmate was accidentally released to his mother despite his parole being retracted.

Joseph Armijo, 34, was set to be released Tuesday, but due to a disciplinary violation his parole was canceled.

However, he was still accidentally released to his mother. Probation and parole officers went to the home he was staying at and took him back into custody.

The Utah Department of Corrections and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating to determine how to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.