Daily news: Federal grants provide $37.2 million for habitat improvement projects

Bangerter Highway temporarily closed after crews hit gas line

Bangerter Highway was closed near Riverton on Friday morning after construction crews hit a gas line.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the six-inch gas line was hit at about 10:30 a.m. while crews worked on one of the Bangerter Highway interchanges around Thirteen Four Hundred South.

Traffic was closed for over three hours in both directions, southbound starting at 12600 South and northbound at 2700 West.

The highway was fully reopened by about 2 p.m.



Utah Division of Wildlife Resources receives $37.2 million for habitat improvement projects

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is receiving up to $37.2 million in federal grants for habitat improvement projects.

Five projects were awarded grants, with the majority of funding going to the Lower Price River environmental drought mitigation project, which involves constructing a dam to create a new reservoir and replacing irrigation diversions.

Other projects, all in the southeast part of the state, include reducing erosion and sediment from entering water bodies, removing invasive species, and installing low-tech restoration structures to improve water quality.

The Utah Division of Wildlife will also partner on three other habitat improvement projects that were awarded funding by the Bureau of Reclamations' Upper Basin Environmental Drought Mitigation Program.