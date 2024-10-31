Daily news: Wildlife officers investigating poached deer near Bears Ears

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, October 31. In this edition:



Spanish Fork receives $1.2 million for flood repairs

Spanish Fork is receiving $1.2 million in federal funds to assist in repairs after severe river flooding last year.

Rapid snowmelt caused flooding in May 2023 that damaged part of the city’s drinking water pipeline and embankment in four locations.

Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 75% of the expenses needed to restore the facility to its original condition and strengthen the waterline to prevent future damage.

Conservation officers investigating poached deer near Bears Ears

Utah wildlife officials are investigating a poaching case near Bears Ears National Monument earlier this month.

Conservation officers were alerted to a buck carcass just outside of national monument boundaries on Oct. 9. They determined the deer was likely near the road when it was shot with a firearm two or three days before it was reported.

At the time the deer was killed, there were legal elk and bear hunts in the area, but no deer hunts. The buck was also left to waste, with no attempt to collect antlers or meat, which is also illegal.

Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released information on the case on Thursday after exhausting all leads. They encouraged anyone with information to report it to the division by calling 800-662-3337 or texting 847411. Tips can also be made online .

Under the state’s updated poaching penalties this year, illegally killing any deer is an automatic class A misdemeanor with a $600 restitution fee, with higher penalties for trophy animals.

Malfunctioning railroad crossing arms close roads in two Utah cities

Roads in two separate northern Utah cities have closed due to malfunctioning crossing arms for the railroad.

Provo Police announced the first closure at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, which is at 820 North from Independence Avenue to Geneva Road.

2000 South in Orem has also been closed due to non-functioning railroad crossing arms, with the closed part of the road blocked off with barricades and cones.

It isn’t known if the malfunctioning crossings are connected. Road closures are estimated to remain for the next 24 hours.