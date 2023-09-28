Logan's new FamilySearch Center can help you uncover your past

"That's crazy!"

Those words are familiar to workers at the Logan FamilySearch Center. But this facility is new to them.

The center now shares a building with the Bishop’s Storehouse. They opened their doors to visitors on Sept. 22. Glee Petersen is the Family History Director at the center. She said everyone is welcome.

“This is such a fun addition to Cache Valley,” she said.

Kevin Westwood, who helps oversee the center, said it's a great place to engage everyone in family history.

“You probably could spend an hour here and make drastic movements in your family history work,” he said.

“This shows places where your relatives are from, you can go in, zoom in closer, and it'll tell you even more,“ Petersen said, "This is interactive for every age.”

The center has kiosks and computers where you can find your past and record your current family history. You may even find a famous relative you didn’t know about.

“Where’s Elvis Presley?”

In the center’s oral history room, you can record your own stories and experiences.

“This is where the magic happens,” Westwood said.

FamilySearch will automatically archive them and you can download them as a video.

“You can record events from your life. that was really kind of cool, it will record it and then you can download it and either attach it in FamilySearch or you can just keep it for your own records,” Westwood said.

“I think when we learn about the stories from our past makes us a better person," Petersen said.

Dirk Anderson came to the center to learn about his family history. He says doing family history has changed his life.

“It helped me get a greater sense of who I was to learn about all of my family and their past and where they're from,” Anderson said.