Wednesday AM headlines: Harmful algal blooms persist, transitional housing in Sandy

Sandy City unanimously approves code change for transitional housing

Sandy City unanimously approved a code change to allow a transitional housing facility for medically vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

The facility, operated by Shelter the Homeless, will cater specifically to veterans, seniors and those with significant medical issues or underlying health conditions. It will house those who qualify for an average of six months and up to two years.

The facility will reportedly have a total capacity of 165 people, with all potential residents needing a referral. Residents will be provided weekly medical provider visits and specialty care referrals.

Responding to community concerns about safety, there will also be security measures such as a no-guest policy, mandatory entry searches and 24/7 surveillance.

Shelter the Homeless hopes to launch the shelter by winter.

Harmful algal blooms still a risk as waterfowl season approaches

As waterfowl season approaches, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning hunters of harmful algal blooms across the state.

As of Friday, Sept. 29, there are still 24 Utah water bodies under advisory for harmful algal blooms, which can produce harmful toxins that affect liver, nerve and skin tissue.

Blooms commonly look like spilled paint, grass clippings, pea soup or water with a green or blue-green hue. Hunters are asked to keep a close eye for blooms and stay away from any suspicious water. Waterfowl and fish should also be cleaned well with fresh water, with all guts discarded.

If a pet has had possible exposure with an algal bloom, including skin contact or drinking contaminated water, they should receive immediate care from a veterinarian, as the toxins can be fatal to them.

A map of Utah waterbodies affected by harmful algal blooms can be found here.

Intermountain Murray location offers Saturday mammogram appointments in October

Intermountain Healthcare is making it more convenient to get mammogram screenings in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout October, there will be appointments available every Saturday at Intermountain Health’s Breast Care Center at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. The center says this option is meant to help those with busy weekday schedules to schedule the important and potentially life-saving screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, women should be getting mammograms every year by age 45, with some starting as early as 40, and can switch to every two years at 55.

Intermountain is also expanding the FAST MRI breast screenings at Intermountain Murray to other hospitals in Utah. FAST MRI screenings are meant for women at a higher risk for developing breast cancer and cost considerably less than a traditional MRI screening. They do not, however, replace the need for an annual mammogram.