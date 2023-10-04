Wednesday PM headlines: Qualitrics eliminates 780 positions, solar eclipse in Utah

Qualtrics eliminates 780 positions, citing challenges of rapid hiring

Utah-based tech company Qualtrics is eliminating about 780 positions across the company, according to a memo sent to employees Wednesday morning.

According to CEO Zig Serafin, the decision was made to enable further growth for the company. He said rapid hiring had enabled growth up until now, but it also created complexity that didn’t support continued growth moving forward.

Employees being let go in the U.S. will be compensated with a minimum of 10 weeks’ severance based on tenure, health insurance and performance bonuses. Those in other countries will reportedly receive a similar level of support “aligned with local employment laws.”

In addition to the layoffs, which amount to about 15% of Qualtrics’ workforce, several hundred roles across the company will be changing or moving locations over the next year.

See a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse in Utah next week

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Utah will be in the direct path of an annular solar eclipse, which is where the moon doesn’t fully cover the sun, leaving a thin outer ring often called a “ring of fire.”

The eclipse will be at least partly visible for the entire country, but central and southern Utah will be in the direct path, which will allow viewers to see the “ring of fire” effect. Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and Canyonlands National Parks will all be in that direct path, and Salt Lake City will get 90% coverage.

The moon will begin to eclipse the sun at about 9 a.m. with maximum coverage at approximately 10:28 a.m. The ring of fire will last between two and five minutes depending on location. You can find exact times for several Utah locations here.

Those who view the event firsthand should wear solar filters at all times, even if they’re not watching from the direct path. Cameras, telescopes and binoculars also need solar filters in front of their lenses at all times.

The next significant solar eclipse passing through Utah will reportedly not be until 2045.

Utahns affected by August flooding can apply for federal loans

Utah residents and businesses affected by the flooding in early August can apply for federal loans to recover from damage, according to an announcement by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Heavy flooding on Aug. 3-4 affected people across the state and caused millions in damages, but until now they haven’t qualified for federal assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires damages to be at least $5.7 million, and cities like Draper didn’t meet the mark.

On Monday, the SBA declared the flooding a disaster under their own authority in response to a request from Gov. Spencer Cox last week. This declaration makes assistance available in Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah and Wasatch counties.

Businesses, most private nonprofits, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Draper will have representatives from the SBA to answer questions, explain the application process and help individuals complete their application.

Online applications can be found here. The deadline to apply for property damage is Dec. 1, and the deadline for economic injury is July 2, 2024. For more information about applications and loans, visit the SBA’s website or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.