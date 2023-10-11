US Senate candidate Brad Wilson faces lawsuit; lawyer says it's baseless

A lawsuit filed late last month accuses soon-to-be-former Utah House speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Brad Wilson of financial misconduct at Destination Homes, a company Wilson co-founded. The lawsuit was filed by David Peterson, the company’s former chief finance officer.

In the lawsuit, Peterson alleges that after he lent the company $430,000, Wilson refused to pay the agreed-upon interest on the loan and fractured a deal that guaranteed Peterson a share of the stock in the company. Meanwhile, the suit alleges Wilson, who wasn’t yet in the Utah Legislature, lent money to then-state Sen. Greg Bell, who later became lieutenant governor.

Peterson also alleges the money to Bell was later forgiven by Wilson, a move that was intended to help Wilson’s political aspirations.

In a statement, Chris Hogle, Wilson’s attorney, said Peterson’s lawsuit is baseless and without merit.

“David Peterson is a disgruntled former employee of a company that Brad Wilson co-founded,” Hogle said in a statement. “Peterson has sought to transform an unfounded, years-old dispute with his former employer into a groundless lawsuit against Brad Wilson with false allegations timed to smear Brad Wilson and hurt his political campaign. We intend to vigorously defend Mr. Wilson and pursue all available remedies.”

As of Wednesday, no court dates have been scheduled in the case.