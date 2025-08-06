© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the last day of our emergency fund drive, and we need YOU. Without federal funding, your support is more essential than ever. Donate now and your gift is doubled!
Programs
Access Utah

'Deer Diary' with photographer Lauren Grabelle on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:40 PM MDT
Photograph of a deer from Lauren Grabelle's collection 'Deer Diary'
Lauren Grabelle

On this episode, we talk with Lauren Grabelle, whose photo exhibit Deer Diary was recently featured in Deseret Magazine.

Grabelle says, “Originally from NJ, I moved to Montana to heal the wounds that are created by living in the most densely populated state and being so isolated from nature. My photography falls in the matrix where fine art and documentary meet, where I can tell truths about our relationships to other people, animals, nature, and ourselves. My work is about empathy.”

A fine art and editorial photographer, Lauren Grabelle is based in Bigfork, MT.

Tags
Access Utah PhotographyWildlife SpeciesAccess Utah ArtUPRUPR Fund Drive
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content