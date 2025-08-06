'Deer Diary' with photographer Lauren Grabelle on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with Lauren Grabelle, whose photo exhibit Deer Diary was recently featured in Deseret Magazine.

Grabelle says, “Originally from NJ, I moved to Montana to heal the wounds that are created by living in the most densely populated state and being so isolated from nature. My photography falls in the matrix where fine art and documentary meet, where I can tell truths about our relationships to other people, animals, nature, and ourselves. My work is about empathy.”

A fine art and editorial photographer, Lauren Grabelle is based in Bigfork, MT.

