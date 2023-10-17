Tuesday AM headlines: Crumbl, Dirty Dough settle dispute, ARUP's new whole blood program

ARUP Blood Services announces new whole blood program

ARUP Blood Services announced a new Whole Blood Titan program for type O blood donors Monday.

This program will allow the University of Utah Hospital, including the NICU and AirMed, to transfuse donor’s whole blood instead of the current practice of breaking it down into three component parts.

Donors with low-titer O-positive or O-negative blood types will be part of the program. Low-titer blood contains low levels of ABO antibodies, which is better for emergency transfusions.

Recent research has found that directly transfusing whole blood to a trauma patient or a newborn can be a life-saving measure, as all the blood components are given at the same time.

Crumbl and Dirty Dough settle dispute over recipe, packaging

Crumbl and Dirty Dough, two Utah cookie companies, have reached a settlement in their legal dispute over recipes and packaging.

Crumbl first filed a lawsuit in July 2022, alleging that Dirty Dough and Crave, another Utah cookie company, had copied Crumbl’s packaging, recipes and overall reputation.

In a joint statement, the companies said a former owner of Dirty Dough had downloaded recipes and operational information while employed at Crumbl. Dirty Dough returned the information and agreed to make changes to certain cookie boxes.

Both companies have 30 days to complete the process in finalizing the written agreement.

Mountain lion spotted in Herriman over the weekend

After a mountain lion was spotted in Herriman over the weekend, both police and wildlife officials are asking residents to watch out for the animal.

The mountain lion was reported late Saturday night wandering through a Herriman neighborhood.

Wildlife officers don’t want to risk tranquilizing the animal in the dark, so they and police are urging Herriman residents to report any mountain lion sightings in the hopes they can respond in the daytime and try to relocate the animal.

Officials say it’s also possible the animal has already run back to the hills. If anyone encounters a mountain lion outdoors, they say not to run from the animal, but rather to make a lot of noise and make yourself bigger.