USU hosted concert where student pianists collaborated with Cache Valley dancers

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT
"Piano in Motion" concert where USU Piano majors collaborated with Cache Valley Civi Ballet dancers.
"Piano in Motion" concert where USU Piano majors collaborated with Cache Valley Civi Ballet dancers.
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on Utah State University's campus hosted "Piano in Motion."
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on Utah State University's campus hosted "Piano in Motion."
Susanna Russell dances while Jessie Evans and Lewis Wilhelm assist her on the piano.
Susanna Russell dances while Jessie Evans and Lewis Wilhelm assist her on the piano.
USU piano majors collaborated with dancers from Cache Valley Civic Ballet and Valley Dance Ensemble in an event called “Piano in Motion.”

These performances presented a variety of art and the Russell/Wanlass performance hall was full of students, family members and supportive friends of performers.

Zaman Siddiqi and Campbell Hellton played a duet of the “Sabre Dance” composed by Aram Khatchaturian.

“We really promptly chose like, hey, we just want to play a duet together. And it was really fun because we know each other, my duet partner and I and so it was a good opportunity for us to you know, have a little more bonding as a friendship,” Sidiqqi said. 

Parker Stubhar is a choreographer and dancer and has been for many years. She danced while Julia Bunce assisted her on the piano.

“For me, this was kind of mostly an improv thing, but I made it up about an hour ago. It was really fun working with the pianists last night. We just kind of talked and sat together and it was really interesting to collaborate the two art forms, be able to see how we can you know work together to create one piece,” Stubhar said. 

Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

Related Content