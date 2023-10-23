Monday AM headlines: Pro-Palestine rally at State Capitol, unofficial wedding venue closed

Popular unofficial wedding venue ‘Church of Dirt’ to be closed

A popular unofficial wedding venue in Park City is being closed down due to misuse.

The so-called “Church of Dirt” was first constructed by a couple in 2012 for their wedding, who never took it down afterwards. Though the site was never approved by the city, it’s since been a high-demand free wedding venue, with couples scratching or painting their name on a rock or piece of wood to reserve their wedding date and time.

The influx of visitors, however, eventually made the site unmanageable. Some groups didn’t clean up after themselves, and trail users lost access to the public trail due to parking being at capacity or wedding parties cordoning off the trailhead.

The city will reportedly take down the altar and pews at the Church of Dirt in November or December, once access to the upper part of the road closes. Couples who reserved dates in the coming months and years will be informed they need another venue.

Pro-Palestine rally held at Utah State Capitol

Amid the war between Israel and Hamas, a rally was held Saturday afternoon at the Utah State Capitol in support of Palestine.

The demonstration was organized by Palestinian Solidarity Utah, Emerald Project SLC, Arabs in Utah and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Demonstrators called for an end to “human rights violations” by Israel against Palestine as well as an end to the United States aiding Israel.

The Associated Press reports that, as of Saturday, 4,385 people have been killed in Gaza. The current death toll in Israel is 1,400.

The Utah Highway Patrol estimates about 800 people attended the protest.