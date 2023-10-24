USU art museum displays ofrenda for the Day of the Dead

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2 to honor life and death within a family. During this holiday, it is a tradition to set up an ofrenda.

Ofrendas are offerings placed on a table or home altar during the Dia de los Muertos celebration. Ofrendas can vary in size and are filled with anything that reminds you of your family.

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum will have an ofrenda displayed in their lobby for the fourth year now. The display will be up until Nov. 13.

Chloe Camp, coordinator of exhibits and collections at NEHMA, looks forward to the ofrenda every year and expressed how it brings more awareness to important holidays.

“We're in Logan, Utah, which people might not think is most culturally diverse, but it's growing. And there are more and more people coming from different parts of the world all the time," Camp said. "And with that, they're bringing their own backgrounds and understandings. And I think showing that this is a safe place where you can express yourself culturally, and make it that much more inviting, and just an interesting place to be.”

A trail of marigold flowers leads you to the ofrenda which displays many offerings such as decorated skulls, candles and food.

Many of the displays were brought in by USU Spanish Linguistics Professor Maria Spicer-Escalante.

Photos of people dressed up for Dia de los Muertos in Mexico are also displayed in the lobby. J.P. Escalanta, a USU professor of Hispanic studies provided the photography.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 the museum will provide hot chocolate and pan de muerto will be provided by the Latinx Cultural Center.

The public is invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.