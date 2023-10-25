Wednesday PM headlines: Salmonella outbreak from onions, prescription take back day

More than a dozen Utahns infected with salmonella from onions

Officials have issued a food safety alert after 73 people, including 17 Utahns, have been infected with salmonella from certain onions.

The illness has impacted 22 states, with Utah and California seeing the most cases. The outbreak is likely larger than reported data, as many recover from salmonella without it being reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illnesses trace back to onions processed at Gills Onions. The company recalled fresh diced onion products with use-by dates in August 2023 on Tuesday.

Officials explained that though the use-by dates have long since expired, some people may have frozen the onions to use later. The CDC says those with potentially contaminated onions should throw them away and wash items and surfaces to eliminate the chance of infection.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most will recover in about a week without treatment, but some may require medical treatment.

University of Utah offering scholarship specific to Utah County students

The University of Utah is offering a new merit-based scholarship exclusively for high school students in Utah County.

The Point of the Mountain Scholarship will begin with the incoming 2024 class and will be offered to first-time, first-year high school applicants in the Alpine, Nebo and Provo school districts. Utah County is currently largely served by Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University.

The scholarship provides $14,000 per year for up to eight semesters to pay for tuition and university fees. Students who live in university housing will be awarded an additional $13,700 if they live in university housing.

Students must be Utah residents with a 4.0 GPA at the time of admission, but do not need an additional application to be considered.

‘Crush the Crisis’ prescription take back day this weekend

Mountain Star Healthcare is hosting its annual “Crush the Crisis” prescription take back day this weekend.

The event, held on Oct. 28 at 13 different Mountain Star Healthcare locations, is meant to raise awareness about proper disposal of medications and the dangers of prescription drug misuse.

Law enforcement officers from partnering agencies will collect tablets or capsules, patches, medicated ointments, liquid medications, vape cartridges without batteries and pet medications. Needles, syringes, lancets and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

There will be participating locations in Logan, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, Draper, Orem, Payson, Lehi, West Point, Cottonwoods Heights, South Jordan, American Fork and Orem. Drop off times will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at most locations.

Raw milk illnesses traced to West Jordan dairy

The source of a small raw milk illness outbreak has been traced to a West Jordan dairy.

Fourteen people across the state were reported to be infected with campylobacteriosis on Oct. 11, with 12 of them reporting they drank raw milk purchased from the same dairy.

Officials have now confirmed the disease came from a West Jordan dairy called Utah Natural Meat and Milk. The dairy’s license to sell raw milk was suspended about a month ago.

Utah Natural Meat and Milk, which is one of 16 raw milk retailers in Utah, is still open and selling other products.

Health officials warned earlier this month that drinking raw milk can have negative impacts on health, especially for children, pregnant people and elderly adults.