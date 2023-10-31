Tuesday PM Headlines: Cache County road project funds, extension to Salt Lake airport completed

Funds assigned to Cache County road projects

The Cache County Council of Governments has approved six road projects to receive $7 million in road funds.

David Zook, Cache County executive who serves on the Cache County Council of Governments, stated in a release that Cache County is growing and it is vital that the county fund infrastructure to keep up with the growth.

For more information, please visit cachempo.org, where you view digital copies of each project’s application, plans and presentations.



Salt Lake International Airport adds 13 new gates

Tuesday, Oct. 31 was a big day at the International Salt Lake Airport, where city leaders and airport officials celebrated the completion of the Concourse A-East project, also known as the second phase of the new Salt Lake International Airport.

A 45-foot curtain revealed the new addition to the airport just before the first flight from the new gates left for Atlanta.

Along with the 13 new gates, several new restaurants and stores were added so travelers could have plenty of options for the upcoming busy holiday season. The new options include Blue Iguana, Hugo Coffee Roasters, Rockwell Ice Cream, Utah Jazz Store and more.

The airport's attention will now shift to finishing Concourse B. This will include a new tunnel that will bring an end to the distance between gates A and B.

Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City mayor, said the airport’s expansion serves as a reflection of the city’s and Utah’s general growth.