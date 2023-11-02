Thursday AM headlines: Discounted winter tickets to Hogle Zoo, new LDS missions announced

Visit the Hogle Zoo for $5

Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced that “Wild Weekdays” are in effect from Nov. 1 until Dec. 29. This promotion allows people to visit the zoo at a discounted price for the rest of the year. During the “Wild Weekdays” time, general admission tickets purchased online will be $5 on Mondays through Fridays.

A spokesperson from the zoo said they hope this will give visitors the chance to experience the animals that are active during winter months. Tickets purchased at the gate are also discounted and will be $7.

The winter season hours at the zoo are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo lights will be happening each night from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. starting Dec. 6. Tickets for zoo lights are not included in the weekday discount.

Native American Symposium takes place this month at Weber State

The 17th Annual Native American Symposium is returning to Weber State University this November. The symposium includes a series of free events for the public to learn, honor and celebrate Native American culture and heritage. This year the symposium is focusing on honoring Native sovereignty.

To begin the symposium, a sunrise ceremony was held on campus on Nov. 1.

As a part of the symposium the University’s Stewart Library will feature an exhibit about indigenous land throughout November. This exhibit was created in partnership with the Native American Cultural Center, the Native American Student Association and Stewart Library.

Other events will be taking place throughout the month as part of the symposium.

LDS Church announces 36 new missions

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that it will be opening 36 new missions in July 2024. With the new missions, the total number of missions around the world will be 450. As of this week, 72,721 full-time missionaries are serving for the church as of Wednesday.

Three of the new missions announced are in Utah — Saratoga Springs, Salt Lake City East and Spanish Fork. There will be 10 new missions across the U.S. There are also two new missions in Mexico.

The new missions will be created and opened on July 1, 2024.