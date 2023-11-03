Friday AM headlines: Workers electrocuted in copper mine, clerk charged with destroying ballots

Two workers electrocuted at copper mine

On Wednesday, two men were injured in an electric shock accident at the Bingham Copper Mine. The two employees were performing electrical work at the mine when they made contact with electricity while working on an electric shovel.

One man, 25, was taken to the hospital in critical condition by medical helicopter. The other man, 49, was taken to a hospital after suffering from electrical burns.

Juab County clerk charged with destroying ballots

Criminal charges accusing a former Juab County clerk of destroying ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections were filed on Thursday.

Alaina Lofgran was charged by the Utah Attorney General’s Office with eight counts, including willful neglect of duty, destroying ballots and destroying public records, which are all third-degree felonies. Misdemeanors were also included in the charges: improper distribution of ballots and unofficial misconduct.Lofgran was issued a summons to appear in court.

The case against Lofgran began with an investigation earlier this year. The Utah Attorney General’s office alleges ballots from the 2022 election were found in a shred bin. Lt. Gov. Henderson said the incident did not impact the outcome of the elections.



Preston rodeo inducted into hall of fame

That Famous Preston Night rodeo, one of the most popular rodeos in the region, has been inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The rodeo joined other individuals, rodeos and livestock at the induction in mid-October. Members of the rodeo committee from Preston were there for the ceremony.

The Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame was created in 2013 and has inducted a new class on the third weekend in October every year since.

The rodeo is a three-night event with sold-out crowds. It has a PRCA membership, top-ranked cowboys, National Finals bull and bucking stock. It was also the winner of Rodeo of the Year in the Wilderness Circuit for seven years straight.