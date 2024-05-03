© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Gov. Cox at convention, college majors and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 3, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
Gov. Spencer Cox gets a mixed reaction at the Utah Republican Nominating Convention in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Beaten at the GOP convention, Gov. Cox tells delegates: ‘Maybe you just hate that I don’t hate enough.’ A look at which college majors give Utah students the most (and least) returns over their career. And what we know about the $1 billion plan to keep hockey — and the Utah Jazz — in downtown Salt Lake City.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
