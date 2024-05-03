Gov. Cox at convention, college majors and more on Behind the Headlines

Beaten at the GOP convention, Gov. Cox tells delegates: ‘Maybe you just hate that I don’t hate enough.’ A look at which college majors give Utah students the most (and least) returns over their career. And what we know about the $1 billion plan to keep hockey — and the Utah Jazz — in downtown Salt Lake City.

