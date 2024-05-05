The Edge of Jazz #104
- WDR Big Band - Theme from Mannix
- Quincy Jones Orchestra - Mr. Lucky
- Nelson Riddle Orchestra - Route 66
- The Blues Brothers - Peter Gunn
- Grant Green - Naked City (Somewhere in the Night)
- Si Zentner Orchestra - The Fugitive
- Peggy Lee - Bewitched
- Jimmy Smith - M*A*S*H (Suicide is Painless)
- Maynard Ferguson - Sesame Street
- Doug Organ Trio - The Price is Right
- Bob James Trio - Taxi (Angela)
- Billy May and His Orchestra - The Odd Couple
- Postmodern Jukebox featuring The Rembrands - Friends (I'll Be There for You)