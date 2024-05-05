© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz #104

By John Northup
Published May 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM MDT
  1. WDR Big Band - Theme from Mannix
  2. Quincy Jones Orchestra - Mr. Lucky
  3. Nelson Riddle Orchestra - Route 66
  4. The Blues Brothers - Peter Gunn
  5. Grant Green - Naked City (Somewhere in the Night)
  6. Si Zentner Orchestra - The Fugitive
  7. Peggy Lee - Bewitched
  8. Jimmy Smith - M*A*S*H (Suicide is Painless)
  9. Maynard Ferguson - Sesame Street
  10. Doug Organ Trio - The Price is Right
  11. Bob James Trio - Taxi (Angela)
  12. Billy May and His Orchestra - The Odd Couple
  13. Postmodern Jukebox featuring The Rembrands - Friends (I'll Be There for You)
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
