Monday AM Headlines: Tremonton residents experience second earthquake in less than a week

Tremonton residents experience second earthquake

The University of Utah Seismograph Station is asking residents of Tremonton to fill out a survey about a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the area Sunday.

According to the station’s X account, the earthquake occurred at 5:30 p.m.

The UUSS reports that the epicenter of the quake was around 16 miles southwest of Tremonton near Thatcher.

This earthquake came just one day after Tremonton experienced another smaller earthquake. That earthquake was a 3.9-magnitude quake.

The survey can be found on our website at upr.org.



Community pays respects to Santaquin officer killed in line of duty

Community members are expected to line I-15 between Taylorsville and Santaquin Monday morning to pay their respects to the family of a Santaquin City police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Sergeant Bill Hooser responded to a call about a person standing on the back of a semitrailer as it drove north. About 6:30 a.m., the semitrailer was located by Sgt. Hooser and a UHP trooper. They initiated a traffic stop.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker says the driver of the semi fled and drove northbound a short distance before turning around and driving the wrong direction, hitting and killing the officer.

42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne was eventually arrested outside of Vernal after fleeing the scene of the accident and stealing several vehicles.



Las Vegas drowning victim identified on Saturday

Authorities have identified the 18-year-old Las Vegas man who drowned at Sand Hollow State Park on Saturday.

Christian Jeffrey Fisher was swimming with three other people. They were swimming in the "dive park" area, which is a common location for swimming, according to Sand Hollow park manager Candace Smith.

When the victim did not resurface, authorities were called at 2:20 p.m. and search and rescue members found Fisher 19 feet under the water two hours later.

Smith thinks that the wind might have caused more waves, making it harder for swimmers, and she has asked anyone in or on the water to use life vests.



Remains found in Northern Box Elder County identified

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate how a Fort Hall, Idaho man died after his remains were found in a remote area of northern Utah. 29-year-old Matthew Jay Broncho went missing from an Indian reservation in southeast Idaho more than five years ago.

Broncho’s skeletal remains were recovered by a search and rescue team on April 27 in the Hansel Mountains southeast of Snowville after a group of hunters reported they had found human remains.

According to the Fort Hall Police Department, Broncho was last seen on March 20, 2019. His truck was found at an I-84 exit in Snowville, just south of the Idaho border, but multi-agency searches of the surrounding area in both Utah and Idaho did not produce any further evidence of Broncho’s whereabouts.

Box Elder Sheriff Chief Deputy Cade Palmer says an investigation into Broncho’s death remains active.