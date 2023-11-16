Thursday PM headlines: Feds reconsider highway through conservation area near Zion National Park

Cache County winter road and gate closures announced

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Cache County Public Works implemented the annual winter gate closures to all vehicles in relation to Resolution 2023-21.

These closures are intended to protect public safety, reduce maintenance costs and prevent erosion during winter conditions.

If any questions about the closures arise, anyone can reach out to the Cache County Public Works Department. A map of road locations and any updated information on road conditions in Cache Valley can be found at cachecounty.org

Landowners within these areas may obtain a key from the Public Works Department.

Stay cautious of scammers during this time of year

Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers to be cautious of scammers during the holiday season.

Customers can protect themselves by knowing the differences between a scammer and a real representative by being aware of these tips.

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes and they may also ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Rocky Mountain Power is asking customers to report any scam calls they may receive and include the phone number of the person calling and any information that may help track down the scammers.



Reconsideration on highway construction

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that they are reconsidering their decision to approve the four-lane Northern Corridor Highway through Red Cliffs National Conservation Area near Zion National Park.

Red Cliffs NCA is home to the Mojave desert tortoise, which is on the tail of extinction.

Concerned citizens have been vocalizing their disagreement with this project since 2006.

In January 2021 the federal government approved the highway right-of-way. However, in June 2021, Utah and national conservation organizations filed a lawsuitagainst the U.S. Department of the Interior, the BLM, and the U.S. FWS.

The lawsuit noted violations of various acts such as the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act, the Endangered Species Act and more.