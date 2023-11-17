Friday AM headlines: Utah sues insulin manufacturers, 25 years of the Utah Marriage Commission

Utah sues insulin manufacturers

On Thursday, the Utah Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against some of the nation’s major insulin manufacturers. The manufacturers were sued for their participation in an alleged pricing scheme that makes the drug difficult to acquire for Utahns who suffer from diabetes.

The lawsuit was filed along with Utah’s Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection. It alleged that manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers conspired to inflate the price of insulin up to 1,000% over the last decade. This happened even as the cost to manufacture it dropped over the same period.

The Utah Marriage Commission celebrates 25th anniversary

The Utah Marriage Commission recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary.

The commission was created to help provide educational resources to help people through all stages of relationships and marriage. It was originally created under Gov. Michael Leavitt in 1998.

Since its creation, it has answered to a few different offices, but is currently a part of Utah State University’s Extension System. The commission is charged by the Utah Legislature to promote the culture of marriage and provide educational resources to help couples develop and sustain healthy relationships.

The educational resources provided by the commission include material for premarital couples, newlyweds, those going through a change in their marriage, people getting remarried and married couples in general. They provide multiple types of content such as blogs, videos, podcasts and classes.