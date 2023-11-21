Tuesday AM headlines: Four SLC elementary schools recommended for closure

Four SLC elementary schools recommended for closure

The Salt Lake City School District presented its recommendation to the district’s board of education Monday to close four elementary schools.

The district has been looking into the potential for closures since July 2022, when they launched a population and boundary study as the elementary student population declined significantly.

Seven schools were originally presented for further consideration for closure this July. Of those seven, the district recommended closing Riley Elementary, M. Lynn Bennion Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary and Mary W. Jackson Elementary.

For any schools that do close, all faculty and staff at those schools will reportedly be offered equivalent employment opportunities elsewhere in the district.

There will be a public hearing on Dec. 5 at West High School at 6:30 p.m. for community input on the recommended closures. A final decision won’t be made until Jan. 9 at the earliest.

Open house and rededication dates for Manti Utah Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced open house and rededication dates for the Manti Utah Temple.

A public house will take place March 14 through April 5, 2024, excluding Sundays. Rededication of the temple will be on April 21 and broadcast to all units in the Manti Utah Temple district.

Additional details on the rededication will be announced at a future date, according to church officials.

Renovation on the Manti temple first began in 2021.