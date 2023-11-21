Tuesday PM headlines: Baby supply donations needed, state rep talks transphobia

Legacy House of Logan seeks donations for babies

The Legacy House of Logan is hosting a baby items drive in honor of celebrating kindness during the Western States Lodging and Management 10x30 Kindness Challenge.

According to a 2021 ValuePenguin study, 55% of Americans experience the holiday blues. This challenge invites 5,000 of the management firm’s associates to complete 10 daily acts of kindness through Dec. 13 to help fight the holiday blues this season.

Legacy House has also teamed up with the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids to benefit babies, children and families in need who live in and around Cache County.

The public is encouraged to drop off any essential baby items throughout November. This could include clothing, infant car seats, diapers, blankets, pacifiers and more.

Utah representative speaks on offensive posters seen on University of Utah's campus

State Rep. Sahara Hayes (D-Salt Lake) recently addressed transphobic posters that were seen on the University of Utah’s campus.

Hayes acknowledged the value of free speech while emphasizing the importance of promoting an inclusive and respectful environment for all students. But she also stated that having this right does not justify using it to promote hatred.

Hayes voiced that putting up posters designed to incite extreme feelings and disparage transgender students is not the answer.

She also shed light on the students who were impacted by the posters and emphasized that she stands with them.