Friday AM headlines: Christmas shopping sprees for kids in need, center for homeless students

Utah-based foundation provides kids with Christmas shopping sprees

The Jordan Education Foundation is giving kids in need their own shopping sprees for Christmas. The event, Christmas for Kids, was held on Wednesday. Thirty-five students from South Valley School were given $150 at Walmart in South Jordan.

The students used the money to pick clothing, toys and other goods. School officials hope that this experience will ensure that students who may be experiencing hardships will have something under their Christmas tree. South Valley School serves students ages 18-22 with disabilities.

This is the 10th year of the Christmas for Kids event. According to event organizers, the foundation raised more than $90,000 from donors to make it possible each year.

On Saturday, another 600 junior high and high school students will participate in the Christmas for Kids shopping spree.

During the event a mentor accompanies each student to help them stay on budget and cheer them on. The foundation needs volunteers for this position.

Ogden Elementary opens center for homeless students

Odyssey Elementary in Ogden has opened a center to help homeless and housing-insecure students.

While more than 50 Utah high schools have received grant funds to create these centers and around a dozen already have them, this is the first elementary school to open such a center. These centers can also help students who just seek a safe space away from home to decompress.

The grand opening of the center at Odyssey Elementary was Thursday. Named The Family Support Center, it contains laundry facilities, private showering space, a food pantry and an area where students and their families can gather.

Odyssey has around 30 homeless students and another 15-20 with serious housing needs, according to the head of the Ogden School Foundation, which is involved in the initiative.