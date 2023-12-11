Monday AM headlines: Utah attorney general won't seek re-election amidst controversy

Voice of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ to retire next summer

Lloyd D. Newell, long-time voice of “Music & the Spoken Word,” is retiring next summer.

Music and the Spoken Word is a weekly network broadcast by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that shares doctrinal messages and music.

After thirty-four years of announcing and writing for the program, Newell announced during Sunday’s broadcast that he and his wife have received a calling to preside over an LDS mission starting in July.

Newell is only the third principal announcer for “Music & the Spoken Word” in its 87 years of being on-air. A replacement has not yet been announced.

Utah Attorney General won’t seek re-election following controversy over Tim Ballard

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced Friday he won’t seek re-election next year amidst controversy surrounding his ties to Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard.

Ballard and OUR came under fire this year for allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Reyes was accused in a lawsuit last month of intimidating and silencing critics of Ballard and OUR.

In a video posted Friday afternoon, Reyes said the sexual abuse allegations against Ballard “weighed into” his decision not to run again. He also said he wants to return to private practice and spend more time with his family.