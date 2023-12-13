Wednesday PM headlines: Carolers sing for ceasefire in Gaza, Utah Cutthroat Slam

SLC Christmas carolers sing for ceasefire in Gaza

Christmas carolers gathered in Salt Lake City Tuesday night and sang altered versions of famous Christmas songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

After an attack by Hamas against Israel in October, Israel has been retaliating with air and ground offensives in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed as of Dec. 3, with widespread civilian deaths.

The Caroling for Ceasefire protest moved through City Creek Mall before ending at the Salt Lake County building. There, protesters made their voices heard at a city council meeting, asking for council members to urge federal representatives to call for a ceasefire.

Earlier Tuesday, the United Nations passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The United States was one of 10 nations who voted against the resolution, and the only major power to do so.

Utah Cutthroat Slam offers challenge for anglers, conservation for native trout

The Utah Cutthroat Slam is underway. First launched in 2016 by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Trout Unlimited, the slam is meant to challenge local anglers to catch and release the four native subspecies of trout in Utah.

The first 1,000 people who complete the challenge earn a special medallion, and this year anglers can earn five different badges by completing the slam more than once.

Anglers register for the slam the same way they would apply for a fishing license, purchased online on the DWR website or in person at retail licensing agents.

This year has already had over 200 slams completed and $91,000 raised for trout conservation and outreach through registration fees.

For more information, visit the Utah Cutthroat Slam’s website.

More deadly Utah crashes caused by drug influence than alcohol, investigation finds

More people are dying on Utah roads every year from vehicle accidents. A KUTV investigation reports that in the vast majority of deadly crashes, the driver is under the influence of both illegal and prescription drugs rather than alcohol.

According to data from the Utah Department of Public Safety, Utah has recorded 148-drug-related drivers involved in crashes for 2023, resulting in the loss of 82 lives — children, pedestrians, the drivers themselves and other drivers.

According to the KUTV report, prescription medications pose a major threat, and many drivers are unaware that drugs prescribed by their doctor can seriously impair their ability to drive safely. Defense attorney David Rosenbloom, who often represents Utahns accused of DUI, said the prescribed sleep medication Ambien is the worst culprit.