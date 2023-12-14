© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah healthcare system celebrates reduction in opioid prescriptions

Utah Public Radio | By Erin Lewis
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST
Inside hospital lobby, looking at doors to the outside with chandeliers on either side of doors.
Kelsey Richardson

In 2017 opioid drug prescriptions were at 7,000 per day, compared to 5,200 in 2022 — a 26% reduction. This reduction in prescribed opioids is the resulting effect of both community and statewide healthcare providers.

Kim Compagni, vice president of Pain Management Services for Intermountain Health, said they reevaluated their prescribing habits in 2017.

“We did a lot of studies in partnership with our patients, we found that we were giving too many opioid tablets for acute injuries," Compagni said. "And so through many partnerships and a lot of processes, we were able to take a look at our prescribing habits, and decrease the number of tablets that were being prescribed.”

This is a major win for the Utah healthcare system and in honor of this, a chandelier installation in the McKay-Dee Hospital lobby in Ogden has been erected by Know Your Script, an organization focused on prescription drug misuse.

Michelle Hofmann, executive medical director at the Department of Health and Human Services in Utah, recognized that there is still much work to be done, particularly in regard to overdoses from potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

“When prescription misuse was identified as a public health crisis, we were seeing a skyrocketing of overdose deaths. We have plateaued, which is good news, but we're interested in turning that curve and reducing those deaths. And fentanyl is made that a much bigger challenge for us. It's also more lethal,” explained Hofmann.

Hoffman added that they hope to improve access to treatment for those with addiction as well as reduce stigmas surrounding addiction.

Find more information in the Utah health status update.
Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a PhD Candidate in the biology department at Utah State University. She is passionate about fostering curiosity and communicating science to the public. At USU she studies how anthropogenic disturbances are impacting wildlife, particularly the effects of tourism-induced dietary shifts in endangered Bahamian Rock Iguana populations. In her free time she enjoys reading, painting and getting outside with her dog, Hazel.
See stories by Erin Lewis
