© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Temple Grandin says visual thinkers need support in schools

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:28 AM MST
The cover of Different Kinds of Minds
Temple Grandin
Different Kinds of Minds makes the concept of visual thinking more accessible for children.

Picture an apple in your mind. The reds and yellows of the skin and the stem poking out the top. Can you see it in your head? If you can, you are likely a visual learner like author and animal science professor at Colorado State University, Temple Grandin.

“When I think about something, I have a picture. Now I used to think everybody thought that way until I was in my late 30s. Some people are visual learners, they're the ones that’ll be very, very good at building things, art and all kinds of mechanical stuff because they can see how things work. Then you have people that are more mathematical — they think in patterns. And then there's some that think pretty much just in words,” she said.

She explored this idea in her 2022 book titled Visual Thinking. In November, she released an abridged version of that book for kids called Different Kinds of Minds. She says we need all sorts of different kinds of thinking to solve modern problems but she is concerned our education system isn’t serving visual thinkers.

“We’ve got just a one-size-fits-all in education. I’m very concerned that our educational system is screening out a lot of the visual thinkers because we’re really terrible at abstract math,” she said.

Grandin said there are ways to teach visual learners to do complex math more practically.

“What they ought to do with people like me is replace algebra with something else. Accounting or business math or maybe let them jump to geometry,” she said.

Different Kinds of Minds, Grandin said, is meant to help kids figure out what they’re good at and help them choose a career.

“I hope it may give an idea with some of the things they might be good at doing because you’re gonna have some kids that are going the mathematics route - they think in patterns. But my kind of mind will be good at art, anything to do with mechanical stuff, animals and photography," she said.

She said different types of thinkers are suited to different problems but they can have complementary skills that work together to solve problems.
Tags
Utah News UPRTemple Grandin
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content