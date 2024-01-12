Lionheart Hall opens for events in Cache Valley

Sharing a parking lot with a grocery store and a bus station, Cache Valley's newest event space, Lionheart Hall, could be easy to miss. But inside, the space has the potential to become just about anything.

Ryan Leonhardt created Lionheart Hall with his brother, Travis. They opened for business in November and have already played host to everyone from church groups to musicals. Their first production was Seussical the Musical which ran in August as part of a soft launch of the space.

“Lots of receptions, a couple of weddings. Every Sunday there's a church here," Leonhardt said.

He said he’s always wanted to get involved with the arts in Cache Valley and he saw a need for a space like this, “It seems like every time we bring up what this is they say, 'Gosh, this type of person would be great for that.' And then it ends up happening. So yeah, a lot of demand. And we want it to be a nice tasteful space that's very versatile.”

The space holds about 200 people and, while the space has an art deco feel, Leonhardt said the stage can be customized in many different ways to accommodate different styles.

“Dinners, company events, corporate events, all of those things are welcome. It's an art deco feel. It's not so extremely artistic that it puts people off, it has enough of a vibe that everyone feels welcome and good in it. And it's just all brand new,” he said.

Leonhardt said no matter what type of event they host, he wants the space to be full of smiles, “Most of the things that come in here, people are really happy and are fun and are smiling. I want to be around that stuff. Life's too hard. All the other stuff — we get that whether we choose it or not. This is a choice to come someplace to have fun.”